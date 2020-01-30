A passenger wears a mask at the international arrivals area at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, January 23, 2020. The World Health Organization is contemplating whether to declare a global health emergency because of the disease, which has infected at least 500 people in China, with cases popping up in other countries as well. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

A presumed case of the new deadly strain of coronavirus in British Columbia has been confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Canada to three.

Health officials in B.C. reported the presumed case Tuesday, and testing returned positive Wednesday, confirming the case is indeed the new coronavirus that has been spreading around the globe.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual who is in isolation at home, and the risk of spread of the virus in B.C. remains low.

She says all necessary precautions are being taken and the province has multiple systems in place to prepare for, detect and respond to prevent the transmission of serious infectious diseases.

Ontario public health officials announced earlier in the day that a presumptive case of the new deadly strain of coronavirus was confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab, bringing the number of confirmed cases in that province to two.

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and 170 of them have died.

READ MORE: B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

READ MORE: Family hopes Britain can get pregnant Langley woman out of coronavirus epicentre in China

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Environment Canada to release science review backing need for plastics ban
Next story
Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

Just Posted

Hurdles still to overcome for No Landfill Facility, Town of Sylvan Lake says

Fogdog has until June 15, 2020 to meet the conditions of the Master Services Agreement

Increased busing fees coming for Chinook’s Edge School Division

The fees implemented and increased fees come into effect for the 2020/2021 school year

WATCH: Eckville man’s hobby creates wild backyard snow park

Dolan Baxter has been building snow parks ranging of all styles since he was a kid

UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP say missing female located

19-year-old Alyssa Manderville was last seen in Blackfalds on Jan. 26

Long-term solution being explored for frost heaves between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer

Alberta Transportation has completed two repairs to the two kilometre stretch of road

Canada’s Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus

Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Rebel Ben King scores huge winner in 5-4 final against Brandon

Rebels bounce back after pair of 5-2 losses against Hitmen

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Alberta panel suggests schools ‘balance’ lessons about climate change, oilsands

Panel also recommends social studies include importance of natural resources to province’s economy

Air Canada cancels select flights to China as coronavirus spreads

Canada’s largest airline runs 33 flights a week to China

Most Read