Lacombe business brings Easter Bunny to families in support of local food banks

Easter Bunny will wave at families from the street

Copper Cloud Events, a Lacombe based event rental company, is hoping to spread some Easter joy and help out central Alberta’s food banks.

The Easter Bunny House Visits – Food Bank Fundraiser will be bring the Easter Bunny to Sylvan Lake, Poplar Ridge, Bentley, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Ponoka and Red Deer from Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12.

Kids and families will have the opportunity to wave at the Easter Bunny from the safety of their homes for a minimum donation of $20 to their local food bank.

“We are going to quite a few communities around central Alberta and each day it will be a different community, with the money being raised that day going to that food bank,” Organizer Larissa Podbielski said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a great need at local food banks and Podbielski wanted to find a creative way to help out central Albertans in need.

“This was a way to get kids and families involved and also keep everyone safe at the same time,” she said.

So far, the fundraiser has raiser $700 in 24 hours and Podbielski is hoping to sell out before the weekend.

Podbielski this can help families out while things feel a little gloomy.

“It is Easter and we can’t go see the bunny at the mall,” she said. “We are all stuck inside and financial times are uncertain. A lot of the normalcy of life right now is gone.

“This was a way we can bring a little bit of joy. Even if its only a moment, it gives people hope and smiles. It is still Easter and there are things we can be excited and grateful for.”

Podbielski said that if this event is a success, they may look at further ways to support local food banks going forward.

“I would like to continue to do a version of this annually,” she said.

Podbielski said people can donate even if they don’t wish the Easter Bunny to drive by their house.

“They can make donations through the Eventbrite link or they can e-transfer their donation in order to have no fees. We will bring it all together when we give the final amount to the food bank,” she said.

She added, “If businesses would like a picture of the bunny in front of their business, they can also buy a ticket. We will take a picture in front of their storefront.”

Donations can be made at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/easter-bunny-house-visits-food-bank-fundraiser-tickets-102192450370?fbclid=IwAR0scCXrkCytY_y-K8AHf6Ht7_bMiFqDlEHh5DTxokQbFY-vDObCIffYWtY.



