OLYMPIC SLEDS - Strand Media out of Lacombe has been making the graphic wraps for several Olympic bobsled teams. Photo Submitted

Lacombe business creating graphic wraps for Nigerian bobsled team

Strand Media had created wraps for Australia and Canada in the past

A Lacombe business is excited to be part of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games coming in February.

Strand Media and President Bruce Clarke has been awarded a contract to manufacture and install the graphic wrap on the Olympic Bobsled for the Nigerian Bobsled Team.

“I got a text asking if I wanted to do work for the Nigerian bobsled team,” Clarke said. “I responded asking, ‘Are you sure Nigeria even has a bobsled team?’ The more I researched, lo and behold they do.”

Clarke has picked up the sled from Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

He and his team are preparing to install the wrap and send it back to Calgary, where it will then be shipped to South Korea.

The Nigerian team is the first African bobsled team in history and was featured on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The sled is not the first Olympic bobsled graphic wrap Strand Media has produced.

“I had a good friend who had his family down at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park in the summer of 2013,” Clarke said. “The pilot running the bobsled was the pilot for the Australian bobsled team. They started talking and he mentioned he was looking to get some graphics put on his bobsled and Strand Media was referred as a company that could do that work for him.”

After completing the Australian sleigh, Clarke’s team was referred to the Canadian Olympic team. Strand Media has since produced three wraps for Team Canada.

Clarke said it has been very gratifying to see his work on TV during the Olympics.

“We are proud Canadians and it is the closest I am going to get to being in the Olympics. It is great to be touching a little piece of it,” Clarke said.

