Lacombe cannabis stores report increase in traffic due to COVID-19

With Lacombe residents ensuring they have adequate supplies of food and liquor — cannabis stores are also reporting a surge in traffic.

Matt Panelli, owner of Merry Guanas, said they started noticing more foot traffic about a week and half ago.

“It has steadily grown to where we are doing close to 50 per cent more than what we would normally do on a regular day,” he said.

Celina Kumm, manager at MJayz Cannabis Corp., also reported more sales throughout this period.

“I am not even sure how to put it. It has been crazy. I would say we are almost doubling sales on some days. It has definitely been a significant increase,” she said.

With the increase of traffic, and also a concern for public safety, both MJayz and Merry Guanas have increased their cleaning regimes.

“We were super proactive with some of the choices we made here in the stores. We saw this coming and wanted to be ahead of the curve,” Panelli said.

At Merry Guanas, they have removed their handheld menus and also their sensory containers — along with. strict cleaning guideline.

“The areas where people have to touch like the keypad and the door handles — we are trying to disinfect after very transaction. We are trying to limit exposure as much as possible within reason,” he said.

Kumm said they are ensuring that people social distance in the store (6-8 feet) and they too have increased their cleaning efforts

“Every person we have come through the store means we are wiping down the door handles. Every time the pinpad is used, we wiping it down with Lysol wipes and everything is getting cleaned regularly after we have customers come through,” she said.

Both MJayz and Merry Guanas are both operating knowing they could be forced to close at anytime.

“We are running day-to-day with the assumption a full shut-down will be coming very soon. We are guessing it could comes as early as today and no later than as early as next week,” he said.

Kumm added, “We are going to plug forward and if the government says we have to shut down, that is what we got to do.”

Both Kumm and Panelli hoped that people would continue to take care of each other to limit exposure.

“I hope other businesses can think outside the box and think of ways they can limit exposure. I would like to see businesses take a more proactive approach to exposure,” he said

Kumm said, “If you have been travelling, do not go out. We are all trying to do our part to keep each other healthy and if you have the potential of being exposed, keep yourself quarantined as per what the government has outlined.”



todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

