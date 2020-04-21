Mainstreet Medical Services in Lacombe has shifted their patient care to being 90 per cent virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy: Mainstreet Medical Services)

Lacombe clinic shifts to over 90% virtual due to COVID-19

Doctors at Mainstreet Medical say knowing patient histories vital to telehealth patient care

Mainstreet Medical Services has been forced to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with over 90 per cent of their interactions now temporarily virtual.

Joan Tancock, clinic manager, provided answers from the clinic’s physicians on how the crisis has changed patient care in Lacombe.

Tancock said in the email have chosen to use telephone health over trendy apps like Zoom or Microsoft Teams due to possible unforeseen security issues.

“Things are secure until someone decides they are not and this is not acceptable for patient confidentiality when we have a secure telephone to use,” the email stated, added immobile or disabled patients can still access care because often have means to use the telephone.

Tancock’s email went on to state that if a patient absolutely needs to be seen in person, the clinic is arranging those visits with precaution. In these cases, staff members wear full PPE and screen them COVID-19 risk factors.

If they have these factors, further precautions including the patient wearing a mask. are taken to ensure the safety of everyone who may be in the building.

“Patients are immediately taken to their exam room (no waiting in the waiting room) and if their exam room is not ready, then they are asked to wait in their vehicle and are phoned/texted when their room is available,” the email said.

“Rooms are fully wiped down/cleaned in-between patients. As per AH recommendations all our staff are wearing masks any time, they have patient contact.”

The email stated that doctors are able to apply a billing code for the duration of the pandemic for telephone health.

Tancock’s email said her doctors have chosen not to endorse and have concerns for the patient use of Babylon by Telus Health, which is currently being promoted by the Government of Alberta.

“We Lacombe physicians are ready and available to meet with our patients virtually and we can provide more comprehensive care since we have access to their full medical records and we know their histories well,” the email stated.

“We would advise against the use of the Babylon platform when patients can access their own physicians easily by making an appointment for a virtual visit.”

Tancock’s email stated that their patients have given them positive feedback on their telehealth service and the clinic has been providing patients with with prescriptions by faxing them to local pharmacies.

Despite the positive feedback, Tancock’s email stated virtual telehealth is not a long-term solution for patient health in Lacombe.

“Face to face contact is vital to a good safe family practice. We hope this will soon be over,” the email stated.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Lacombe adds more business supports during COVID-19
Next story
Town of Sylvan Lake asks visitors to stay home, for now

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake asks visitors to stay home, for now

All visitors and cottagers are asked to stay at their primary residence until the pandemic is over

Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Business Resilience Survey will help the Town create an economic recovery plan following COVID-19

Red Deer woman loses her sister, niece and brother in law in Nova Scotia shooting

Teenager who died was 17

Alberta confirms 105 new COVID-19 cases, one additional case in central zone

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake seamstress asking for help sewing masks during pandemic

The masks gives essential workers and community members peace of mind, Jessika Voorhees says

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

81-year-old woman walking her dog hit by taxi

Monday afternoon the woman was struck at the intersection of 50 Ave and 55 Street Wetaskiwin.

Lacombe clinic shifts to over 90% virtual due to COVID-19

Doctors at Mainstreet Medical say knowing patient histories vital to telehealth patient care

City of Lacombe adds more business supports during COVID-19

Local can contact the City of Lacombe to temporarily suspend utility services

City of Lacombe releases COVID-19 prevention advice on public playground use

Cleanliness, social distancing more difficult at public playgrounds

Lacombe Police traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Some US producers, states reopening amid political pressure

US heavy-equipment manufacturer putting people back to work

Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to virus

Officials concerned about attacks

Most Read