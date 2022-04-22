Lacombe club chosen to host Boxing Alberta’s Diamond Belt competition

Boxers from Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Red Deer, Blackfalds, Lacombe and Rimbey will compete on May 28

More than 38 athletes will be competing for Boxing Alberta’s Diamond Belt hosted by The ShadowBox in Lacombe on May 28.

A silent auction, cocktails and supper at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex will precede the competition.

The event aims to “make the community aware of boxing and how exciting it is,” said The ShadowBox owner and operator Dana MacKinnon.

The combat sport of boxing is based on aggression, technique, ability to avoid being punched, and delivery of the punches, explained MacKinnon. It is played between two individuals with a target area of the upper body and head.

“The crowd gets very excited. There will be a lot of high energy in the room,” MacKinnon said.

Athletes from Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Red Deer, Blackfalds, Lacombe and Rimbey will participate. Players between ages 11 and 40 are paired with an opponent in accordance with their gender, age, experience and weight.

The event will begin with cocktails and an early supper starting at 3 p.m., followed by the official bouts (matches) from 6 p.m. onward. Tickets can be bought with or without the supper included.

All attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction made possible with donations from local businesses.

Event proceeds will cover travel costs for the athletes, upgrade to the boxing ring, flooring and other club equipment.

Provincial champion athletes of The ShadowBox William O’Keefe, Jakob Boomer, Brody Andrie, Joey Bayliss and Logan MacKinnon are also on the list of competitors for the Diamond Belt.

“It’s really rewarding for the fighters in Lacombe to perform in front of their home town. The all-rounded sport helps kids emotionally and physically,” MacKinnon said.

While the club is prepared to host up to 1,000 attendees, they hope to see a turnout of at least 500 people.

Tickets can be found online and in-person at The ShadowBox club. Door admission will also be available.