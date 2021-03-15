Travis Overacker, co-owner of Pnewko, poses for a photo with lawn chairs and planter boxes his company made out of recycled plastic. (Photo Submitted)

Travis Overacker, co-owner of Pnewko, poses for a photo with lawn chairs and planter boxes his company made out of recycled plastic. (Photo Submitted)

Lacombe company working to bolster usage of recycled plastics

‘If you can get creative with wood, you can get creative with plastic’

As recycling trends continue to grow and evolve, a Lacombe-based company is seeking to further educate the public about just how extensively recycled plastic can be used to create a range of products.

“People need to realize there are things they can do right now to help the environment – and quite easily,” said Travis Overacker, who co-owns Pnewko with his brother Chris. These days, the company specializes in the recycling of plastics.

After launching the business in Stettler originally, they later purchased land and set up shop in Lacombe.

Another plant was started up in Ontario 11 years ago. “Between the two of us, we are doing half a million kilograms of material a month.”

The process involves collecting plastics from a range of businesses locally.

“We sort, granulate and package that material up and then we sell it to end-users,” he explained. Currently, they are exploring how recycled plastics can be made into everything from parking curbs to fence posts.

Over the years, the recycled plastic pieces have been sent to end users abroad, and these days, the company is working to build up an increasingly local clientele, he said.

As to the production process, the plastics are cut up into tiny pieces through specialized machinery.

“These big granulators have a mouth at the top, and the material drops into that end and it hits the blades in the middle. The blades cut it to a size that it’s small enough to go through a screen at the bottom,” he explained. “Augers then take it away and put it into bins.”

As mentioned, the company is developing more of a local market these days.

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, they also started producing two foot by four foot planters made out of recycled plastic along with lawn furniture, rocking chairs and any kind of fencing.

“If you can get creative with wood, you can get creative with plastic,” he said.

Travis said that overall, there is a lack of awareness about the diverse uses of recycled plastic.

And sometimes, people are wary of the change adapting to a new type of creative ‘material’ may require. But the advantages to the environment are significant.

Travis noted that although strides have been taken towards a greater commitment to recycling, there is room for more open-mindedness when it comes to looking at products that can be created from recycled materials.

For example, if a city opted for installing plastic parking curbs and plastic barrier posts in a year, upwards of 50 to 100 tonnes of plastics would be recycled annually just from those two usages, he said.

“A typical pencil point fence post for a barbed-wire fence – we can make those posts 100 per cent out of grocery bags. One fence post is 3,000 grocery bags.

“So a kilometre of fencing would be about a million grocery bags. We can use up a million grocery bags – all the grocery bags in Red Deer for a year in a kilometre of fence,” he said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen
Next story
UPDATE: Leduc school stabbing now being investigated as a homicide

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on February 16, 2021, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Gov’t of Alberta identifies 364 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Central zone has 460 active cases of the virus

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library offering free library cards to Grade 7 students

All Sylvan Lake Grade 7 students are eligible for one year library card

Travis Overacker, co-owner of Pnewko, poses for a photo with lawn chairs and planter boxes his company made out of recycled plastic. (Photo Submitted)
Lacombe company working to bolster usage of recycled plastics

‘If you can get creative with wood, you can get creative with plastic’

There were six additional deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
388 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta

Central zone has 452 active cases

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. nbsp; (NIAID-RML via AP)
Alberta gov’t identifies 474 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Central zone has 451 active cases

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Black Press file photo
UPDATE: Leduc school stabbing now being investigated as a homicide

One student was transported via STARS air ambulance to the hospital.

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Bookings to close soon for AstraZeneca vaccine in Alberta as supplies dwindle

The province’s health delivery agency issued a statement Saturday that it was nearing a maximum number

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Steve Luciano
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

The Vancouver-born actor claims responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during the game

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

The Burger Baron in Maskwacis after a vehicle crashed into it March 10, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Vehicle crashes into the front of Burger Baron in Maskwacis

RCMP have laid charges for impaired driving

Most Read