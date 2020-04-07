Lacombe council meetings being conducted electronically due to COVID-19

Chief Administrative Officer and members of Council may participate in meetings via teleconferencing

In order to comply with social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protect the health and safety of elected officials, employees and the public, regular council and committee meetings will be held electronically until further notice using video and/or audio technology.

Electronic meetings are permitted under the Meeting Procedures (COVID-19 Suppression) Regulation issued on March 26, 2020.

The Chief Administrative Officer and members of Council may participate in meetings via teleconferencing or other electronic means.

Residents and the news media are encouraged to follow the live proceedings on the City’s YouTube channel by clicking on the following link at 5 p.m. on the scheduled meeting dates: https://www.youtube.com/user/Lacombenews/live.

Members of the public wishing to make presentations can email their submissions for approval prior to the meeting. Contact legislative@lacombe.ca or call (403)782-1287 for assistance.

See below for the upcoming scheduled Council meeting dates:

April 14, 2020, at 5 p.m. (Regular)

April 27, 2020, at 5 p.m. (Regular)

May 11, 2020, at 5 p.m. (Regular)

May 25, 2020, at 5 p.m. (Regular)

June 1, 2020, at 5 p.m. (Committee)

-Submitted by the City of Lacombe