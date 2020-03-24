Lacombe County’s Emergency Coordination Centre continues to monitor COVID-19 public health risk for any new developments. At this time, we are following protocols laid out by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and the Government of Alberta.

“We recognize this is a difficult time for ratepayers, and that there is an extraordinary amount of uncertainty and fear caused by COVID-19 and the economy,” said Lacombe County Reeve Paula Law. “Lacombe County is committed to you, and we are taking measures to ensure municipal services aren’t interrupted. We thank all of you for your support and adherence to the provincial measures during this current situation.”

Lacombe County has asked staff in essential roles, such as Utility Operators, Equipment Operators, and Community Peace Officers, to take extra precautions both at work and at home, in the hopes of ensuring minimal disruption in services. We will continue to update the public should changes to service levels occur.

As of Wednesday, March 25 the Lacombe County administration building and shops will be open by appointment only.

Protocols at the Lacombe County Office

Lacombe County recommends using alternative methods of contacting us to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our staff.

Phone (403-782-6601 Administration Building / 403-782-3567 Public Works Shop) • email (info@lacombecounty.com)

Online service request portal

Lacombe County’s Facebook page

Should you believe it is necessary to visit the office, you will be asked to answer the following questions as per AHS protocol:

Do you have any cold or flu-like symptoms?

Have you travelled outside of Canada within the last 14 days?

Have you been exposed to someone who is, or may be, infected with the COVID-19 virus?

If you answer yes to any one of these questions, we will kindly ask you utilize one of our above mentioned delivery channels. Handwashing and/or sanitizing and social distancing protocols will apply if visitation proceeds.

Public Meetings

At this time, regular Council, Council committee, and Subdivision and Development Appeal Board (SDAB) meetings will continue, but municipal staff and the public are encouraged not to gather in Council chambers unless participating in the meeting. Seating in the Council Chambers has been rearranged so that it follows the AHS guidelines for social distancing. We also ask that you

refrain from attending any public meetings if you have recently travelled outside of Canada or are feeling unwell.

For assistance with the Strychnine program or to arrange Dust Control, please call 403-782- 6601, and staff will work with you to coordinate payment and set up of these programs.

Lacombe Regional Waste Services Commission

Lacombe Regional Waste Services Commission remains open, with some changes to protect staff at this time. They ask that members of the public do not touch, or enter the offices of our Alix/Mirror, Spruceville, Bentley, and Eckville transfer sites. Site attendants at those locations will direct and address questions through the office window, or from a safe distance (3 metres) outside. LRWSC staff will strive to keep all sites at normal operating hours during this time. Please check for updates regarding hours of operation, and affected sites on their website: http://www.lrwsc.ca/.

Highlights of our meetings are posted to the website shortly after each County Council meeting.

General Prevention Tips

Wash your hands often and well. Wash with warm water and soap to remove both visible dirt and invisible germs. Ensure you wash all parts of your hands, including under fingernails. This should take at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your face, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched

Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill

Contact your primary health provider or Health Link 811 if you have questions or concerns about your health

When sick, cover your cough and sneezes and then wash your hands

Additional Resources

During a crisis, misinformation will circulate. The most current and accurate information about COVID-19 can be found at www.alberta.ca/covid19, or from the following resources:

Alberta Health Services Government of Alberta Government of Canada Center for Disease Control World Health Organization Health Link 811

If you have symptoms and recently travelled outside Canada or were exposed to someone who has COVID-19, stay home and call Health Link 811 for instructions. Do not go to the ER. If you need immediate medical attention, call 911 and inform them that you may have COVID-19.

