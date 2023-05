A section of range road near Sylvan Lake has been closed due to deteriorating conditions. (Black Press News Media file photo)

Lacombe County has announced a temporary road closure near Sylvan Lake.

Because of deteriorating road conditions, Range Road 2-3 from Kuusamo Krest to Sylvan Lake is closed effective immediately.

The county plans to keep the road closed until it dries out and crews can make repairs.

Motorists in the area are asked to obey all signage.

For more information, contact Brandon Maier, Lacombe County’s operations manager at bmaier@lacombecounty.com or by phone at 403-782-3567.

