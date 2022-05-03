Lacombe County council allocates operating budget surplus

During the April 18 regular council meeting, Lacombe County council decided how the 2021 operating budget surplus was to be allocated.

By resolution of council, $500,000 for trails and parks reserve, $1,000,000 for tax rate stabilization reserve and $39,954 to remain in unrestricted surplus for a total $1,539,954.

Alberta Views RV and Golf Course rezoning

County Council gave the third reading to the bylaw 1368/22 which is a bylaw of Lacombe County to amend the Lacombe County Land Use.

The request is to change the zoning of approximately 61.95 hectares (153.07 acres) on Pt. NW 21-39-03 W5M, from Agricultural ‘A’ District to Recreation “PR” District.

Economic development strategy – council workshop

The County Council Workshop with Factor5 Group Inc. to develop the Lacombe County Economic Development Strategy will be held on June 20.

Agricultural service board (ASB) structure

The county manager was directed to amend the ASB terms of reference as identified in policy CC(3) by:

1. including a provision stating that the Agricultural Service Board is to meet a minimum of two times per year, and replacing the clause “reeve to serve as chair” with “chairperson and vice-chairperson” shall be selected by council at the organizational meeting.

The policy, as amended, will be presented to council at a future meeting for consideration of approval.

Solar power update

A report was provided with respect to the June 2021 completion of the solar system on the roof of the Lacombe County shop building by SkyFire Energy of the installation.

The system includes 288 solar modules, two inverters, and 144 optimizers.

To date, the system has produced 106,400 kWh, which equates to a CO2 emission reduction of 41.7 T or the planting of 1,245 trees.

Funding of community programs, events and activities – additional requests

Council approved the Gull Lake Community League for $554 and Mirror Association for Ball Diamonds, campground and skating for $500 RC applications.

Lacombe County 2021 financial statements

Council approved the Lacombe County 2021 Financial Statements, which reflect the 2021 surplus and reserve allocations.

Next regular council meeting is May 12 at 9 a.m. and the next committee of the whole meeting is June 13 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.

For more details from Lacombe County Council meetings, please refer to the meeting minutes. All meeting minutes are posted on the website lacombecounty.com after approval.