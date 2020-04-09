(Lacombe Express file photo)

Lacombe County Council approves utilities deferral program

Utility accounts must be paid in full as of March 31 to participate

At their regular council meeting on March 26, 2020, Council approved to waive the 2 per cent late payment penalty applied on unpaid utility bills between April 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020.

Council made this decision in response to the financial strain some ratepayers are facing due to the COVID-19 public health crisis and economic repercussions that have followed.

Utility accounts must be paid in full as of March 31 to participate in the program, and utility customers must apply to participate in the program.

Please note: This program is a payment deferral program and does not cancel utility fees. Lacombe County understands that this is a difficult time for some customers; however, we encourage you to pay any amount you can to minimize carry-forward balances. We will monitor your account and work with you to determine payment plans.

Important dates:

  • April 1-June 30, 2020: Utility deferral program commences (upon customer request)
  • July 1, 2020: Deferral program ends. Late payment penalties will be applied to regular
  • and deferred charges after this date.
  • October 31, 2020: accounts must be paid in full (both regular and deferred amounts).

Collections process will begin on outstanding accounts.

In order to access the payment deferral program, customers must apply to Lacombe County. This can be done online at www.lacombecounty.com, by emailing utilities@lacombecounty.com, or by calling 403-782-6601.

-Submitted by Lacombe County

Coronavirus

