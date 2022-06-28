Lacombe County council discusses e-scooter project and five-year recreation capital plan

Lacombe Country council was presented with a proposal to offer an e-scooter project for the City of Lacombe by Roll Technologies.

The program is also being considered for use in the Rosedale Valley subdivision which is located within Lacombe County. The County Manager was directed to prepare a report regarding the use of e-scooters within Rosedale Valley. That report will be presented at a future Council meeting.

The presentation summarized how the e-scooter project works, best practices implemented, user safety, helmet distribution and superior geo-fencing.

Bus services for the Town of Blackfalds

As per a recent request from the Town of Blackfalds for the county to give consent and support for the use of two regional Blackfalds On-Demand Local Transit (BOLT) bus stops in Aspelund Industrial Park, the following resolution received Council approval:

That Lacombe County provide a letter to the Town of Blackfalds:

authorizing their provision of BOLT service within the Aspelund Industrial Park and confirming consent and support for the two regional bus stops located on private property owned by Eagle Builders within the Aspelund Industrial Park.

providing consent and support for the use of the Lacombe County roadways within Aspelund Industrial Park for the BOLT service.

Five-year recreation capital plan 2023 to 2027

In 2021, Council approved the first Five-Year Recreation Capital Plan. The plan is reviewed annually to ensure that areas of highest need are prioritized. In 2022, one project was identified: the Sunbreaker Cove washroom replacement.

An overview of the proposed projects for the 2023-2027 five-year plan was presented and approved by council. Areas identified are of strategic importance and high use. All proposed funding sources are subject to council approval during the annual budget process.

County reserve lands

Inspections are currently being performed of county reserve lands to ensure they are being managed in a way consistent with county policy. Lacombe County Policy RC(8) Use and Management of County Reserve Lands outlines how the County manages lands designated as municipal reserve, environmental reserve, and reserve.

A report was presented highlighting the timelines of reserve management, inspections and findings, challenges; and future steps.

Committee of the Whole

Council approved the following recommendations from the Committee of the Whole meeting held on June 13: