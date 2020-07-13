Lacombe County Council meeting highlights – July 9

Lacombe County Council amended its Land Use Bylaw No. 1237/17 at the recent meeting

BYLAW NO. 1317/20 AND BYLAW NO. 1318/20 PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing was held for Bylaw Nos. 1317/20 and 1318/20. Bylaw No. 1317/20 is a bylaw of Lacombe County to amend the Lacombe County Land Use Bylaw No. 1237/17 as it relates to general regulations and district requirements.

Bylaw No. 1318/20 is a bylaw of Lacombe County to amend the Lacombe County Municipal Development Plan Bylaw No. 1238/17 as it relates to general regulations and district requirements.

Bylaw Nos. 1317/20 and 1318/20 were given second reading and third reading and so finally passed.

FUTURE MATRIX REVIEW OF LUB/MDP

By resolution of Council the following matters will be reviewed at the time of the 2021 matrix review of the Land Use Bylaw and Municipal Development Plan:

• The location of cannabis facilities in Agricultural Districts and in Hamlet Districts; and

• The regulation of Airbnbs

POLICY OP(3) RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY GATES POLICY

As a two-year pilot project at Westside Country Estates to allow for the gating of the community was a success, a policy was developed to provide for the installation and operation of gates at the entrances to residential subdivisions within the County. Policy OP(3) Residential Community Gates was given Council approval.

ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM GRANT APPLICATION

With regard to the Asset Management Program Grant Application, the following resolution received the approval of Council:

Be it resolved that Lacombe County Council direct the County Manager to apply for a grant opportunity from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Municipal Asset Management Program for Lacombe County’s Asset Management Strategy and Road Map Project.

Be it therefore resolved that Lacombe County commits to conducting the following activities in its proposed project submitted to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Municipal Asset Management Program to advance Lacombe County’s asset management program:

• Develop an Asset Management Strategy based on the County’s existing Policy,

• Develop up to a 3-year plan for implementation of a strategy, and

• Formal asset management training for the County’s functional asset management team.

Be it further resolved that Lacombe County commits $12,500 from its budget toward the costs of this initiative.

LACOMBE REGIONAL AIRPORT – RUNWAY REHABILITATION

A resolution that the Lacombe Flying Club, the City of Lacombe, and Lacombe County proceed with the Runway Remediation capital project in place of the approved Runway Seal Coat capital project for the Lacombe Regional Airport received the approval of Council.

The funding of the Lacombe Airport Runway and Taxiway Rehabilitation Project was approved. That funding will be provided through the Airport Capital Reserve, and any additional funding will be through the County’s General Operating Budget.

￼LACOMBE REGIONAL AIRPORT OPERATING AGREEMENT

The amended Lacombe Operating Agreement between the Lacombe Flying Club, the City of Lacombe, and Lacombe County was approved as presented.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT GRANT POLICY

Policy AD(33) Environmental Improvement Grant was presented to reflect the program’s changes to provide for a new funding program for the Environmental Improvement Grant in 2021. The new program is for a three-year term. It will be made up of three components: a wetland education program, an environmental stewardship award, and a resident environmental sustainability program.

Policy AD(33) Environmental Improvement Grant was approved as amended to reflect changes to the program for 2021.

ALBERTA INFRASTRUCTURE ACT & 20-YEAR STRATEGIC CAPITAL PLAN ENGAGEMENT SURVEY

The Alberta Minister of Infrastructure seeks input from key stakeholders regarding the development of the Alberta Infrastructure Act and 20-Year Strategic Capital Plan. Alberta Infrastructure has provided an online survey for completion by stakeholders. Input provided will assist in the development of the Plan for the future of all Albertans. The County Manager will complete the survey with Councillor input.

CENTRAL ALBERTA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (CAEP) ROVING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OFFICER (EDO) PROGRAM

A presentation provided on the Central Alberta Economic Partnership Roving Economic Development Officer (EDO) Program was received for information. The Program is available to all member municipalities.

COVID-19 Q & A

Lacombe County Fire Chief D. Bussiere addressed questions from Council regarding the ongoing Provincial and Lacombe County relaunch strategies as per the COVID-19 pandemic.

BYLAW NO. 1328/20 BUFFALO LAKE IDP

Bylaw No. 1328/20, a bylaw of Lacombe County to amend the Buffalo Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan (BLIDP), received first reading of Council. A public hearing will be held on Sept. 10, commencing at 9 a.m.

