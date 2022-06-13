Lacombe County estimates $1,103,000 for purchase of community service equipments

Lacombe County council authorized to tender and award the purchase of the 2023 capital replacement list, for an estimated $1,103,000 and to dispose of the existing units at an estimated trade-in or private sale value of $124,341, during the June 9 regular meeting.

The difference between the purchase price of the new units and the sale price of the old units in the amount of $978,659 will be funded by the Agricultural Services Equipment Reserve, the Protective Services Equipment Reserve, and the Peace Officer Equipment Reserve.

Operations capital equipment purchases 2023

The county manager was also authorized to tender and award the purchase of the 2023 capital equipment replacement list, for an estimated value of $3,969,000 and to dispose of the existing units at an estimated trade-in or private sale value of $1,188,000. The difference between the purchase price of the new units and the sale price of the old units in the amount of $2,781,000 will be funded from the Capital Equipment Reserve.

Joint use and planning agreements (JUPA)

The 2017 modernization of the Municipal Government Act introduced requirements for all school boards and municipalities to enter into Joint Use and Planning Agreements (JUPAs).

The proposed JUPA process was adopted by council and Lacombe County will undertake the process to enter into agreements with all school divisions that have boundaries within the county.

Agricultural service board

As per amended Policy CC(3) Duties of Committees, Commissions and Boards the Agricultural Service Board (ASB) will now meet three times per year. Future meetings were set for Sept. 8, Oct. 18, and Jan. 17, 2023.

Gravel crushing

The county manager was authorized to enter into a gravel crushing contract for 2022 with McNabb Construction Ltd. in the amount of $ 645,800. $608,221 will be funded from the Basic Municipal Transportation Grant (BMTG) component of the MSI Capital Grant, and $37,579 will be funded from the operational reserve.

Alberta Transportation presentation

Mike Damberger, Regional Director and Stuart Richardson, Infrastructure Manager, Alberta Transportation, provided an update on the department’s initiatives and activities. A number of County-specific transportation concerns were discussed.

The next regular council meeting is June 23 at 9 a.m. For more details from council meetings visit lacombecounty.com.

