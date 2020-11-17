Lacombe County, including summer villages and Eckville under Enhanced Status

Nov. 17, the County announced Province mandated measures are in place for the County

Lacombe County is under Enhanced Status, as shown on the interactive map provided by the Province and AHS.

Lacombe County is under the Enhanced Status, and as such new voluntary and mandatory measures have been put in place.

The County was moved to the Enhanced Status list on Nov. 16, and it applies to the entire county including Town of Blackfalds, Town of Bentley, Town of Eckville, Village of Alix, Village of Clive and all hamlets and summer villages, including Gull Lake, Sunbreaker Cove, Birchcliff and Half Moon Bay.

As of Nov. 17 the County has 11 active cases, which is a rate of 50,5 per cent per 100,000 people.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and continue to monitor Alberta Health Services (AHS) instructions. The health, safety and well-being of County residents, businesses and employees and maintaining essential services for the public are the County’s top priorities,” the County said in a press release.

As of Nov. 17, three mandatory measures are in place. These measures include:

• 15-person limit on social and family gatherings – indoors and outdoors – where people are mixing and mingling.

• Restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs must stop liquor sales by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. – applies to Class A, B or C licenses (Nov. 13-27).

• 50-person limit on indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies and funeral services.

“We must take action now to help slow the virus’s spread and make sure the health system can continue supporting patients with COVID-19, influenza and many other needs,” the County said.

In addition, there are voluntary measures the Province and County is asking residents to consider as well. These include:

• Faith-based gatherings limited to 1/3 capacity at one time.

• Limit your cohorts to no more than 3: your core household, your school, and one other sport or social cohort. Young children who attend child care could be part of 4 cohorts, given that child care settings have not been a high risk for spread.

• Wear a mask in all indoor work settings, except when alone in a work space, like an office or cubicle, where you are safely distanced from others, or an appropriate barrier is in place.

• No social gatherings inside your home or outside of your community. Instead, socialize outdoors or in structured settings, like restaurants or other businesses that are subject to legal limits and take steps to prevent transmission.

• Employers in office settings should implement measures to reduce the number of employees in the workplace at one time.

“We must work together to protect each other. These measures will help protect our health care system, keep schools and businesses open, and protect vulnerable Albertans by limiting the spread of the virus.”