Lacombe County on the lookout for ‘paid-on-call’ firefighters

Campaign focused mainly on the Alix, Clive, Bentley and Eckville departments

Lacombe County is conducting a County-wide recruitment campaign for paid-on-call firefighters to serve throughout Lacombe County – specifically in the Alix, Clive, Bentley and Eckville departments.

“Lacombe County recruits throughout the year, as needed,” explained Drayton Bussiere, Lacombe County fire chief. “We are looking for some new faces to join our dedicated fire team who provide this crucial first response service for our communities.”

Specifically, Lacombe County is looking for day-time available, paid-on-call firefighters in those communities.

This would make an ideal opportunity for self-employed individuals, individuals who work and live in these communities, or individuals at home looking for a rewarding way to be part of the community.

“Like many departments across the province, it’s hard to find volunteers in rural communities who can help when called,” he said. Bussiere added that many firefighters work in larger centres, which means they aren’t available for calls during the day.

While often called volunteer firefighters, Bussiere wants to highlight that these individuals are paid, while responding to calls and during training.

“We expect our firefighters to take time out of their schedules, both for training and when attending calls, and we will reimburse them for their commitment to safety,” he explained.

Some of the basic requirements for volunteer firefighters are:

· 18 years of age or older

· Hold a valid class 5 driver’s license

· Physically fit

· Live in the response area.

For a full list of the requirements and responsibilities, visit the Lacombe County website at https://www.lacombecounty.com/index.php/become-a-paid-on-call-firefighter.

