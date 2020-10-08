(File Photo)

Lacombe County Peace Officer rammed by a pick-up truck

Two suspects have been charged in relation to the incident

A Lacombe County Peace Officer (CPO) was rammed by a pick-up truck while in their vehicle before driving away on Oct. 1.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, the officer came upon a pick-up truck attempting to pull another truck out of a ditch near Township Road 412 on Range Road 271 in Lacombe County.

While sitting in the police vehicle on the scene, one of the pick-up trucks, driven by a 28-year-old male, rammed the front of the CPO’s vehicle before being driven away from the scene.

A civilian stopped to check on the officer after witnessing the incident, leaving the civilian’s vehicle empty. While checking on the officers, the second suspect stole the civilians vehicle, and fled from the scene.

The second suspect was later identified as Jorge McConnell, 32.

A short time later, the 28-year-old male, later identified as Jordan McConnell, returned to the scene and drove towards the officer who was outside standing on the road, forcing the CPO to quickly move out of the way to avoid being hit. Jordan McConnell then fled from the scene, heading east on range Road 412.

The Lacombe County CPO was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being released.

Blackfalds RCMP were notified and took over the investigation. Resources from Blackfalds RCMP, Innisfail RCMP, Innisfail RCMP Traffic Services and additional neighbouring RCMP Detachments of Didsbury, Olds and Airdrie were deployed in search of the suspects.

The vehicles the suspects drove away in were spotted a number of times on Highway 11 and Highway 2. One of the sightings said one of the vehicles had been abandoned and a theft of another vehicle had occurred in a rural area near Innisfail.

After gaining surveillance of the newly stolen vehicle, RCMP were able to deploy a tire deflation device to stop the stolen vehicle. However, the suspect then abandoned this vehicle and attempted to steal another vehicle from a nearby property.

The suspect, Jordan McConnell, was arrested and taken to hospital to treat the injuries he received from breaking the glass of the last vehicle.

Jordan McConnell is charged with:

· Assault with a weapon

· Possession of stolen property over $5,000

· Operate a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public

· Operate a conveyance involved in an accident and fail to stop and offer assistance

Jordan McConnell will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 16.

On Oct. 2, Edmonton Police Service located Jorge McConnell using their canine unit after finding the vehicle from Blackfalds, and Blackfalds RCMP then took custody of the suspect.

Jorge McConnell is charged with:

· Theft of motor vehicle

· Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Jorge McConnell will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 13.

“We are thankful no one was seriously injured in these events,” says Staff Sergeant Dan Martin, Blackfalds RCMP Detachment Commander. “The quick response of officers from multiple detachments and agencies resulted in the arrest of the two suspects and prevented further offences from occurring.”

