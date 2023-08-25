Lacombe County’s Burns Nature Park to open next month

Lacombe County will celebrate the opening of its newest nature park next month.

The Burns Nature Park, located on the east side of Sylvan Lake is set to have its grand opening on Sept. 8 at noon. The 20-acre park is a nature sanctuary donated to the county by James and Patricia Burns.

“We are so pleased to offer this area to people of all ages and interests so they can enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful county,” said Reeve Barb Shepherd. “We thank the Burns family for their generous contribution to the residents and visitors of the Sylvan Lake area.”

There will be a free barbecue from noon to 1 p.m. followed by delegate speeches. At 1:30 p.m. the park will be open to explore.

The park is located at the west end of Aspelund Road/Township Road 39-4 (civic address 2019 Township Road 39-4).

“Burns Nature Park will continue to provide immense ecosystem service benefits to the Sylvan Lake area for generations to come,” said Director of Planning Services Dale Freitag.

“The Park features a poplar forest, riparian shoreline, and wetland area with numerous species of plants and animals that characterize Sylvan Lake’s surrounding terrestrial ecosystem. We express immense gratitude to the Burns family for allowing us to showcase this ecosystem for public education and enjoyment.”