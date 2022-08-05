Lacombe cyclist Steven Bedford surpasses fundraising goal for kids with cancer

Steven Bedford has already surpassed his goal for the Great Cycle Challenge Canada, a ride in support to fight kids’ cancer.

This is Bedford’s second time taking part in the ride. His initial fundraising goal was $2,500.

“I’ve already surpassed my goal, which is crazy. I’ve already updated my goal and I’ve increased it again, so it’s going really well,” he said.

His new goal is now $3,500.

Bedford is riding in memory of his friend’s son Nicolas Henkel who passed away last year at the age of four from leukemia.

“It’s very close to home,” he said about the race. “For me to be able to do something that I love and give back to a charity that I really love is just amazing.”

The ride takes place every August across Canada and is open to people of all ages and abilities. People taking part must set a personal riding goal and challenge themselves to pedal throughout the month of August to raise money in support of children’s cancer.

Last year Bedford rode 1,001 kilometers. This year his goal is to ride 2,500 kilometers.

“It was pretty intense,” he said with a laugh. “It was a good personal challenge.”

This year, Bedford said he is really focused on getting the community involved and has reached out to lots of local businesses, associates and friends in Sylvan Lake for fundraising.

“So far the response has been amazing.”

Bedford recently rode in a 150-kilometer race that took place July 24th south of Calgary in preparation for the month of August. He has also been training by riding between 80 to 100 kilometers a day, which involves him biking from Sylvan Lake to Red Deer and back for work, along with anywhere from 40 to 80 kilometers when he gets home.

“I have four different bikes. I bike everywhere in every type of weather. I bike all the way through the winter,” he said, adding that he is currently riding his BMX and road bike.

To donate, people can visit his page at greatcyclechallenge.ca/Riders/StevenBedford. They can also donate by scanning a QR code on posters throughout downtown and be given a tax receipt, one of those places being Bedford’s barber Red Stag Barbershop.

The ride will begin Aug. 1st and Bedford will be riding anywhere and everywhere as much as possible towards his goal.

“It just sends chills down my arms and through my body when I know that I’m riding for these kids.”

