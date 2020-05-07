Lacombe FCSS Happy Grams will be delivered to residents in the community who are forced to isolate due to COVID-19. (Image Courtesy: Lacombe FCSS)

Lacombe FCSS ‘Happy Grams’ bring joy to those feeling isolated

Residents are encouraged to drop off words of encouragement to the MCMPL book-drop

Lacombe FCSS continues to support the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, with their latest program providing smiles for the community in the form of Happy Grams.

Happy Grams, according to Jan Pocock, volunteer and special projects coordinator, said the program is a way to connect the community with those forced to remain indoors.

“We are inviting people to write a little story, draw picture, write a joke, tell a riddle — any words of encouragement that we can share with people in our community like the elderly and those in isolation. We want to bring some happiness to their day,” Pocock said.

Lacombe residents have been sharing encouragement in many ways throughout the community and Pocock said this is an effective way to reach people who need support.

“Everyone wants to do something right now and this is a real easy and impactful way to do something,” she said.

Happy Grams can be mailed to the Lacombe FCSS office or dropped off at the Mary C. Moore Public Library book drop.

“They come in and sit for a period of time and they go out with our meals and grocery deliveries, along with other home visits are necessary,” she said.

Happy Gram recipients have been thrilled to receive their surprise according to Pocock.

“It is really fun to hear them talk about it,” she said. “They are putting them up on the refrigerator or they have them on the cupboard. It is a small thing, but it brings something new, exciting and encouraging to their world.”

She added, “I think it is simple and it is an act that anyone can do. You are really making a big impact in our community.”


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Experts warn of increasing car use, loss of transit routes post-crisis
Next story
Blackfalds RCMP seeking dash cam footage from Highway 2A/QEII

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake board game creator releases new game

Ryan Leininger decided after inventing his first board game, Tiny Ninjas, he needed to make a second

Alberta reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

Of the 5,963 total cases in Alberta, 3,552 have recovered

Central Alberta DJ hosting live stream benefit for Fort McMurray

JD Hunter, a former Fort McMurray resident, will be fundraising through a 12-hour live mix on May 9

Virtual author talk planned for Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

16-year-old author Sophie Torro will speak to registrants during a Zoom meeting held by the library

Man dead, RCMP officer and woman injured: Shots fired outside Blackfalds residence Wednesday

RCMP asked some Blackfalds residents to lock doors, stay in basements earlier Wednesday

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Breaking: Only active case of COVID-19 in City of Wetaskiwin is now recovered.

The City of Wetaskiwin now has zero active cases and eight recovered.

Blackfalds RCMP seeking dash cam footage from Highway 2A/QEII

RCMP looking for footage of a black, four door BMW sedan

Lacombe FCSS ‘Happy Grams’ bring joy to those feeling isolated

Residents are encouraged to drop off words of encouragement to the MCMPL book-drop

Fractures in many nations widen as virus lockdowns ease

Governments under pressure to reopen

Enbridge reports $1.43B Q1 loss, moves to cut costs, delay some spending

Loss related to investment in DCP Midstream

Experts warn of increasing car use, loss of transit routes post-crisis

Traffic congestion could get worse

Feds to unveil agreements with provinces to top up essential workers’ pay

Prime minister proposes pay boost for workers

Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured in emotional ramp ceremony

Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured in emotional ramp ceremony

Most Read