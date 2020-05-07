Lacombe FCSS ‘Happy Grams’ bring joy to those feeling isolated

Residents are encouraged to drop off words of encouragement to the MCMPL book-drop

Lacombe FCSS Happy Grams will be delivered to residents in the community who are forced to isolate due to COVID-19. (Image Courtesy: Lacombe FCSS)

Lacombe FCSS continues to support the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, with their latest program providing smiles for the community in the form of Happy Grams.

Happy Grams, according to Jan Pocock, volunteer and special projects coordinator, said the program is a way to connect the community with those forced to remain indoors.

“We are inviting people to write a little story, draw picture, write a joke, tell a riddle — any words of encouragement that we can share with people in our community like the elderly and those in isolation. We want to bring some happiness to their day,” Pocock said.

Lacombe residents have been sharing encouragement in many ways throughout the community and Pocock said this is an effective way to reach people who need support.

“Everyone wants to do something right now and this is a real easy and impactful way to do something,” she said.

Happy Grams can be mailed to the Lacombe FCSS office or dropped off at the Mary C. Moore Public Library book drop.

“They come in and sit for a period of time and they go out with our meals and grocery deliveries, along with other home visits are necessary,” she said.

Happy Gram recipients have been thrilled to receive their surprise according to Pocock.

“It is really fun to hear them talk about it,” she said. “They are putting them up on the refrigerator or they have them on the cupboard. It is a small thing, but it brings something new, exciting and encouraging to their world.”

She added, “I think it is simple and it is an act that anyone can do. You are really making a big impact in our community.”



todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter