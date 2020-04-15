Lacombe and District Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) Executive Director Susan MacDonald posed for a photo in her office at the Lacombe FCSS in the Lacombe Memorial Centre in this file photo. FCSS has partnered with Sobeys to provide grocery delivery to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

Lacombe FCSS, Sobeys partner for grocery delivery during COVID-19 pandemic

FCSS continues to offer several services to help community through crisis

Lacombe and District FCSS have partnered with Sobeys to help deliver groceries for residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FCSS Director Susan McDonald those in isolation, seniors or those who don’t have transportation can access the service.

“They can call us at Connex and ask us if we are available to pick-up, we always say yes and then they call Sobeys and put in their order,” she said.

Users of the service can order the equivalent of two grocery bags, which is then delivered the following day Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. after they contact Sobeys and pay for their order. The Connex delivery is provided by FCSS and the City of Lacombe.

McDonald said the service has grown since the start of the pandemic.

“It is growing. It started out with a handful every day and now today we did 13 deliveries,” she said.

McDonald said FCSS continues to provide services to Lacombe within the guidelines of Alberta Health Services, including providing Meals on Wheels for groups affected by COVID-19. That service has been forced to shift from hot to frozen meals.

“We get those from the Golden Circle in Red Deer. People can order as many as they like and then Connex goes into Red Deer to pick up the meals and then we deliver them. Generally those meals are $8 but we have subsidizing that cost to $5 and the delivery is included,” she said.

FCSS also continues to offer their Connex transportation system, including helping seniors get to the grocery store.

“If people want to drive for early morning shopping from 7-8 a.m., they can give us a call and we will pick up them seniors shopping or if they have a medical appointment in town. We are providing service one on one and not filling the busses due to social distancing,” she said.

She added Connex is still doing dialysis runs to the Red Deer hospital on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday.

“We are running two busses to provide appropriate distancing for the clients and drivers,” she said.

Unfortunately, FCSS was forced to cancel their home support program which provided services like housekeeping

“We no longer offer that until further notice because of the risk of going into seniors homes and also for the safety of our workers. Once things are lifted, we will certainly pick that service up again,” McDonald said.

FCSS continues to run their community outreach program for folks needing help accessing programs or who are experiencing struggles at this time.

If you would like more information about what services Lacombe FCSS is currently, you can log on to their website.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
