Lacombe Fire Department continues to serve through COVID-19

The Lacombe Fire Department has altered their protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

The Lacombe Fire Department is taking extra measures to ensure their staff and the community is protected against COVID-19.

Lacombe’s new Fire Chief Dennis Cole said they currently have advised all of their members to only be at the station for emergency responses.

“Following all calls the apparatus are completely cleaned and sanitized to ensure we reduce the potential of cross contamination. All training has been suspended and we are exploring other virtual options for training during these times,” he said.

Responses have also been altered to ensure the highest level of safety possible including reducing interactions with the public, reducing crews on equipment and only having one officer in charge make contact with the public.

He said they also are asking screening questions prior to bringing more firefighters to active scenes.

“Also there is a heightened level of PPE that we are requiring our crews to don if there is a potential for close interactions,” Cole said.

He added the level of PPE used by firefighters will mirror level used by EMS on scene.

Cole said the fire department is currently fully staffed and currently healthy.

“We have done these extra measures to ensure that we keep it that way,” he said. “In the event of several members becoming ill with the active virus we have plans in place to ensure that we are still able to provide the proper level of service to the citizens of the City and the region.”

The Fire Department is currently asking citizens to comply with order set out by Alberta Health Services, stay home if possible, cover all coughs and sneezes with your arm, maintain the six foot social distancing and wash your hands more often.

“We also ask that in the event the you have to call for emergency services to please be completely honest with the operator. If you have symptoms or are self isolating please advise the operator of that so that we are better prepared to assist them in anyway and to not delay the process of providing the appropriate services,” Cole said.



