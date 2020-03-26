Lacombe Food Bank in need of donations through COVID-10 pandemic

The Lacombe Food Bank continues to require community support through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millie Snow, Lacombe Food Bank general manager, said the need remains the same as it always is

“The need is basically the same as any time. We are doing the same hampers, with the same food, for the same people,” she said.

The pandemic has forced the Food Bank to change the way they operate in order to protect their staff, volunteers and clients.

“What we are doing now is using our mailbox, rather than have people come in,” Snow said. “We have two forms they fill out — one is the one they fill out always and the other is for front-end items like bread, pastries, vegetables and milk and the normal stuff they would usually pick up themselves.

“They mark on there what they want and we will make it for them. They can wait for it outside or they can have it delivered to them mid-afternoon.”

The Food Bank currently has members of the College Heights Church making deliveries to clients.

“We have a group from the College Heights Church that are delivering hampers. For our volunteers here, we had two people here yesterday and that is sufficient because things seem a little slower than usual,” she said.

Snow said donations of food keep coming in, but they are seeing less through the pandemic.

“We are pretty stocked right now but if this keeps up — we will need more help. People are being generous and giving us money, not so much food but that may be because they can’t get it themselves,” she said.

Snow said it her preference to accept food donations, but they also accept cash as well.

“It would be nicer to have food right there — I have always preferred food to money but we take both and use both. It is easier for people to give money — especially at this time,” she said.

Snow said the Food Bank is stocked up for a week or two but will continue to need donations, especially if the pandemic continues to escalate.

“I hope everybody does there thing and keeps their distance so we can stay safe. We want to get through this quicker,” she said.



