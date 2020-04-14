Lacombe Food Bank reminds clients they are safely open during pandemic

Food Bank has seen a decline in traffic since pandemic began

The Lacombe and District Food Bank wants to ensure the community that they remain open throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is a little slower and that is what we are concerned about. Maybe people believe we aren’t open,” General Manager Millie Snow said.

Snow believes the lower traffic is due to people being more cautious but wants to ensure everyone knows they are open and taking precautions.

“We do have slips in the mailbox — one for their hamper and another for the front end stuff which they used to come in and get like milk, pastries, bread and other fresh stuff. They fill the slip out and then we bag it and bring it to them,” she said.

Snow added when they open on Tuesdays, they are used to seeing a line-up out the door.

“Now it is not what we are used to see. I am thinking people are being cautious but I want to make sure they know we are still open,” she said.

While foot traffic has declined, donation have increased since the pandemic began.

“Our donations are very good and people everyday are wanting to donate to us,” she said

Tuesday used to be lined up from the bottom of the stairs out the door.

Earlier in the pandemic, the Food Bank had some with a lack of supplies due to surge buying but that has since evened out.

“It has settled in and fixed itself. We had donations of toilet paper the other day, so we are good,” she said.

The Food Bank continues to offer volunteer delivery service for clients who choose that method.

“If they want some milk and bread, then they have to come get that themselves,” she said.

She added, “Thank you to everyone who has helped support us while we are in this strange situation that the whole community is in.”



