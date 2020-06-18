Lacombe man’s LOTTO 6/49 ticket wins $1,000,000 prize

Lacombe’s Gordon Lindholm needed to take a minute after he checked his LOTTO 6/49 ticket from the draw on May 23 .

“I couldn’t believe it – I couldn’t count the number of zeros on the screen,” Lindholm said after he recalled using the ticket checker at the Mobile Gas at 5700 Highway 2A in Lacombe, the same store where he’d picked the ticket up earlier the day of the draw.

According to the machine, Lindholm was now $1 million richer after matching the winning guaranteed prize number – 39703621-01.

“It was a shock,” laughed Lindholm. “I just went for a drive.”

After returning home, Lindholm and his wife checked the numbers again on the WCLC website to confirm – they were indeed now millionaires.

Lindholm says he’s not certain what he’ll do with his windfall – he says he plans to share some of it with his kids, and then possibly do some renovations on his house.

-Submitted by WCLC

