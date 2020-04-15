Lacombe Parade of gratitude supports workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle

The Parade of Gratitude will be on April 20 at 2 p.m. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

The parade of gratitude is to acknowledge all the front line essential workers.

The Lacombe Police Service, in partnership with the Lacombe Fire Department, Lacombe County Fire Department, Alberta Sheriffs, Lacombe County Peace Officers, City of Lacombe Bylaw Services, Alberta Health Services (EMS) and Popows Towing would like to show their gratitude for our local Health Professionals working hard to treat those with COVID-19.

The parade is planned to visit through parking lots of CO-OP, Lionel’s No Frills, Sobeys, Lacombe Hospital and finally the Royal Oak Seniors Center. The parade is in support of offering encouragement to local residents as we move through the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The event is inspired by other jurisdictions to show appreciation for hospital staff and spread cheer among members of the community during these trying times.

The event is planned for April 20, 2020 and is expected to commence at 2 p.m.

“This is a way for us as emergency responders to say thank you to healthcare professionals in the City of Lacombe for the sacrifices they make as we journey through this pandemic together. We would like to recognize the work they do and ensure they know that their actions are greatly appreciated by the community” states Constable Vaughan Bleasdale.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service

Coronavirus