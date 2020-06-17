Lacombe Police apprehend car thief after pursuit

On June 16, 2020, the Lacombe Police Service (LPS) was notified by the Calgary Police Service Auto Theft Team of a stolen vehicle which had been observed in the area of 63 Street, Lacombe. The vehicle had been involved in an assault with a weapon complaint in the Calgary area.

Lacombe Police Service (LPS) members attended the area and observed the stolen vehicle being filled with fuel, at which time members attempted to apprehend the occupants using police vehicles to block the vehicle from departing the location. The suspect vehicle reversed striking an LPS police cruiser causing significant damage to the front end.

A passenger from the suspect vehicle was outside of the vehicle at the time and was apprehended by police. No police officers or civilians were injured during the collision.

The driver departed the scene at a high rate of speed east on highway 12 before being apprehended by police a short time later.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service