(BLACK PRESS file photo)

Lacombe Police apprehend car thief after pursuit

Suspect vehicle backeded into LPS police cruiser causing significant damage

On June 16, 2020, the Lacombe Police Service (LPS) was notified by the Calgary Police Service Auto Theft Team of a stolen vehicle which had been observed in the area of 63 Street, Lacombe. The vehicle had been involved in an assault with a weapon complaint in the Calgary area.

Lacombe Police Service (LPS) members attended the area and observed the stolen vehicle being filled with fuel, at which time members attempted to apprehend the occupants using police vehicles to block the vehicle from departing the location. The suspect vehicle reversed striking an LPS police cruiser causing significant damage to the front end.

A passenger from the suspect vehicle was outside of the vehicle at the time and was apprehended by police. No police officers or civilians were injured during the collision.

The driver departed the scene at a high rate of speed east on highway 12 before being apprehended by police a short time later.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta on Wednesday
Next story
Pompeo meets Chinese officials amid Bolton book revelations

Just Posted

48 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta on Wednesday

486 active cases in provinces

Recording residency available at Benalto studio

Hurry Hard Records has opened applications for a new musician residency program out of Benalto

Sylvan Lake writer pens song for health care workers

“We owe them a thank you,” said Sylvan Lake’s Kelly Delaney Pyke, a career health care aide

Experiment being conducted to keep Prussian Carp out of Gull Lake

Geotubes theoretically trap Carp eggs allowing water to be pumped into the lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP investigating vehicle vs pedestrian incident

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on June 16 near the Sylvan Lake Sobeys

Mexico president: Killing of federal judge will be punished

Mexico president: Killing of federal judge will be punished

Even with ruling, workplace still unequal for LGBTQ workers

Even with ruling, workplace still unequal for LGBTQ workers

US coronavirus outbreaks spur debate over personal freedoms

US coronavirus outbreaks spur debate over personal freedoms

Many fear Trump’s visit to Tulsa could spark violence

Many fear Trump’s visit to Tulsa could spark violence

Pompeo meets Chinese officials amid Bolton book revelations

Pompeo meets Chinese officials amid Bolton book revelations

Toronto stock market slips lower as crude prices drive down energy sector

Toronto stock market slips lower as crude prices drive down energy sector

Lacombe Police apprehend car thief after pursuit

Suspect vehicle backeded into LPS police cruiser causing significant damage

‘I just wanted it to be authentic,’ Johnson weighs in on video about racism

‘I just wanted it to be authentic,’ Johnson weighs in on video about racism

Most Read