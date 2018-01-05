Lacombe police arrest Sylvan Lake man for a string of offences

Police had observed a suspicious vehicle parked in Parkland Acres

On Jan. 3rd at approximately 3 p.m. Lacombe Police members observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the Parkland Acres area in Lacombe.

Two occupants were observed in the vehicle and both were making attempts to avoid being detected by the police.

When police members approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, the driver could not give any valid reason to be parking at that location. Police had the driver and passenger exit the vehicle where upon doing so a baggie containing a white substance believed to be a narcotic was located.

Further investigation resulted in police recovering a stolen firearm and ammunition from inside the vehicle.

The firearm and ammunition were stolen from a residential break and enter which occurred in 2012.

As a result, the following male has been charged with 10 offences under the Criminal code and one offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Timothy Lind Carter from Sylvan Lake has been charged with one count of possessing a restricted weapon obtained by an offence, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a firearm while unauthorized/no licence, one count of careless storage of a firearm, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle, one county of unauthorized possession of a firearm together with ammunition in a motor vehicle, breach of conditions (four counts) and possession of a controlled substance (one count under the CDSA).

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

