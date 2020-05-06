Lacombe Police arrest two males on outstanding warrants

On April 24, 2020, the Lacombe Police Service (LPS) responded to a complaint of three suspicious males attempting to retrieve a vehicle from a local business.
While speaking with the males, Police members determined that one of the males had an outstanding warrant for their arrest. A search conducted by Police of the males’ vehicle located a large quantity of methamphetamine inside.
As a result of the investigation, the following people have been charged:
Robert Handy, 29, of Red Deer was charged with the following offences:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine – 1 (one) count
- Fail to comply with release order – 1 (one) count
Matthew Ferguson, 37, of Red Deer was charged with the following offense:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine – 1 (one) count
- Fail to comply with release order – 1 (one) count
-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service