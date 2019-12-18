(BLACK PRESS File photo)

Lacombe Police charge man with trafficking meth, cocaine

LPS partners with ALERT on drug bust

On December 13, 2019 the Lacombe Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) in collaboration with the Red Deer Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) conducted a joint operation targeting drug trafficking in the Central Alberta Region.

As a result of the investigation, Dwayne Nelson Hekob, 42, has been charged with the following offences:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine – One (1) count
  • Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of Trafficking – One (1) count

Hekob is scheduled to attend Red Deer Provincial Court January 13, 2020.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service

Previous story
Ottawa’s consultation with Indigenous groups on pipeline was meaningful: Lawyer
Next story
PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers tie with Red Deer

The Red Deer Chiefs made the trip Dec. 14 to find a tied score with the Lakers at the final buzzer

Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library annual Christmas raffle continues

This year’s raffle honoured Kay Johanson who cross-stitched the prize stocking for over a decade

Sylvan Lake Wranglers stampede over Ponoka

The Wranglers added another to the win column with a 7-1 victory over Ponoka Sunday night, Dec. 15

Sylvan Lake hopes to bring attention to town through social media

The new Tourism Marketing Strategy has a focus on bringing visitors to town year-round

50A Street proposed as Sylvan Lake’s ‘festival street’

In 2020 the street will undergo modernization, according to an open house held Dec. 10

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

Alberta had a world-renowned research foundation — reviving it would raise Canada’s profile

Alberta’s link to Canada’s most important medical discovery may not be well known, but it could be, says one expert

Lacombe Police charge man with trafficking meth, cocaine

LPS partners with ALERT on drug bust

‘I do miss dancing’: Calgary patient sold on tongue-tingler neural therapy

A 38-year-old business intelligence analyst from Calgary has completed 14 weeks of neurological treatment

How to make holiday gift-giving eco-friendly — and more meaningful

Holiday marketing only intensifies the process of consumers purchasing things and then disposing of them

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

Feds ‘wrestling’ with how Alberta oilsands mine would fit with climate pledges

Jonathan Wilkinson was in Calgary to announce energy efficiency funding for the university

ASIRT investigates RCMP officer-involved shooting near Blackfalds

26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right calf; officer sustained minor injuries.

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Most Read