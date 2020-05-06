(Black Press file photo)

Lacombe Police investigation discovers firearm, methamphetamine, fentanyl, GHB and cash

LPS, ALERT investigation ends with two arrests

During the months of March and April, 2020, The Lacombe Police Service (LPS) conducted a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) investigation into the sale of illicit substances in Central Alberta.

The investigation was assisted by members of the Red Deer region, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

As part of the investigation, Police executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 5300 block of 49th Avenue in Lacombe. As a result of the search warrant, police were able to locate a firearm, quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, GHB, and approximately $3500.00 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, 2 suspects have been charged as follows:

Jay Dee Coffman, 36, of Lacombe was charged with the following offences:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine– 1 (one) count
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl– 1 (one) count
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking GHB – 1 (one) count
  • Carry a concealed weapon – 1 (one) count
  • Possession of weapon while on order – 2 (two) counts
  • Possession of proceeds of crime – 1 (one) count

Shane Kerik, 48, of Lacombe was charged with the following offense:

  • Possession of methamphetamine – 1 (one) count
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm – (one) count
  • Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose – 1 (one) count
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon – 1 (one) count
  • Possession of weapon ammunition with ammunition – 1 (one) count
  • Possession of a weapon used in the commission of an offence – 1 (one) count

Jay Dee Coffman is scheduled to attend Red Deer Provincial Court on 13 July, 2020 Shane Kerik is scheduled to attend Red Deer Provincial Court on 27 August, 2020

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service

Lacombe Police investigation discovers firearm, methamphetamine, fentanyl, GHB and cash

LPS, ALERT investigation ends with two arrests

Most Read