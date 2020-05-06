Lacombe Police investigation discovers firearm, methamphetamine, fentanyl, GHB and cash

During the months of March and April, 2020, The Lacombe Police Service (LPS) conducted a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) investigation into the sale of illicit substances in Central Alberta.

The investigation was assisted by members of the Red Deer region, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

As part of the investigation, Police executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 5300 block of 49th Avenue in Lacombe. As a result of the search warrant, police were able to locate a firearm, quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, GHB, and approximately $3500.00 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, 2 suspects have been charged as follows:

Jay Dee Coffman, 36, of Lacombe was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine– 1 (one) count

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl– 1 (one) count

Possession for the purpose of trafficking GHB – 1 (one) count

Carry a concealed weapon – 1 (one) count

Possession of weapon while on order – 2 (two) counts

Possession of proceeds of crime – 1 (one) count

Shane Kerik, 48, of Lacombe was charged with the following offense:

Possession of methamphetamine – 1 (one) count

Unsafe storage of a firearm – (one) count

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose – 1 (one) count

Possession of a prohibited weapon – 1 (one) count

Possession of weapon ammunition with ammunition – 1 (one) count

Possession of a weapon used in the commission of an offence – 1 (one) count

Jay Dee Coffman is scheduled to attend Red Deer Provincial Court on 13 July, 2020 Shane Kerik is scheduled to attend Red Deer Provincial Court on 27 August, 2020

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service