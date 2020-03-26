(File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Lacombe Police providing tips for local business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic

LPS is requesting complaints that are not of serious nature are made by phone to 403-782-3279

The Lacombe Police Service (LPS) would like to provide resources for local business owners during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The following tips can be used to assist with security during business closures:

  • Turn some lights inside the business so we can see inside the business at night while patrolling.
  • Remove any items blocking views into the business such as posters or signs.
  • Don’t leave cash in tills or offices.
  • Have a monitored security system armed.
  • Check your property on a regular basis. A security company can be hired if you are away for a duration of time.
  • Remember to help your neighbors. Check on neighboring business if you are checking on your own.

Due to social distancing measures, at this time the LPS is requesting complaints that are not of serious nature are made by phone to 403-782-3279 or email at policeadmin@lacombe.ca. Only essential criminal records checks will be completed. Essential criminal record checks include those for employment opportunities and those working/volunteering in the medical community.

If you have a non-emergency complaint or enquiry, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

Visit the Lacombe Police Service website at lacombepolice.ca.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service

