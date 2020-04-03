Lacombe Police recover stolen vehicles from Emily Crescent address

Investigation led police to an address where 2017 Audi Q7 and a 2019 Ford F150 were recovered

On 28 March, 2020, The Lacombe Police Service recovered a number of stolen vehicles from an address on Emily Crescent.

Investigation led police to an address where 2017 Audi Q7 and a 2019 Ford F150 were recovered. This file is still under investigation at this time.

On 29 March, 2020, The Lacombe Police Service received a complaint of a stolen truck from a business in the area of 45a Street, Lacombe. Police attended and observed the gates to the business which had been rammed by a vehicle causing significant damage. The stolen truck is identified as a 2004 White Ford F450 with a dump box, Alberta marker PVY836. This file is still under investigation at this time.

On 30 March, 2020, The Lacombe Police Service responded to 49 Avenue where a stolen mobile crane had been located. Police were able to locate the owner of the crane, and determined that it had been stolen from a business in the area of 45 Avenue. This file is still under investigation at this time.

If you have information about any of these incidents, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782- 3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477. Visit the Lacombe Police Service website at lacombepolice.ca