Lacombe Police respond to multiple incidents

The Lacombe Police Service received a complaint of a stolen trailer containing a 2010 Ski Doo Summit.

The report came in nn 22 March, 2020 and the trailer was later recovered in the Rimbey area. The snowmobile remains missing at this time. The snow mobile is described as blue in color with Alberta License Plate KJE08. This file is still under investigation at this time.

On 23 March, 2020, The Lacombe Police were dispatched to a local business in the area of 53 Avenue for a break and enter. Taken from the business was a number of tools and welding equipment. This file is still under investigation at this time.

On 25 March, 2020, the Lacombe Police Service conducted a traffic stop in the 5400 block of 50 Avenue, Lacombe. Further investigation determined that a passenger in the vehicle had outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Calgary for armed robbery. The male was subsequently arrested and a quantity of methamphetamine was located in his possession. The male was charged with possession of a controlled substance and released to attend Calgary Provincial Court.

If you have information about any of these incidents, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782- 3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477. Visit the Lacombe Police Service website at lacombepolice.ca.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service