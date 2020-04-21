Lacombe Police traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest

A Lacombe man was arrested after a traffic stop lead to Lacombe Police discovering 26 grams of meth.

On April 15 the Lacombe Police Service (LPS) conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Jeep Patriot on 58th Street at C&E Trail in Lacombe.

Subsequent investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. A search incidental to the arrest of the driver located 26 grams of methamphetamine and several items consistent with drug trafficking.

Jamie Westmoreland, 45, of Lacombe was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – 1 (one) count

Proceeds of property obtained by crime – 1 (one) count

One outstanding warrant out of the central Alberta region

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

Visit the Lacombe Police Service website at lacombepolice.ca.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service