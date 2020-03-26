Lacombe Police warn of ongoing COVID-19 related scams

The Lacombe Police Service (LPS) has seen an increase in fraudulent activity associated with COVID-19.
The following scams have been noted since the beginning of the pandemic. The LPS would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and call/report any suspicious activity.
Spoofed government, healthcare or research information and unsolicited calls, emails and texts giving medical advice or requesting urgent action or payment
- If you didn’t initiate contact, you don’t know who you’re communicating to
- Never respond or click on suspicious links and attachments
- Never give out your personal or financial details
Unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims, products or research
- Don’t be pressured into making a donation and if you do decide to donate, ensure you verify the charity
High-priced or low-quality products purchased in bulk by consumers and resold for profit
- These items may be expired and/or dangerous to your health
Questionable offers, such as:
- Miracle cures
- Herbal remedies
- Vaccinations
- Faster testing
Fake and deceptive online ads, including:
- Cleaning products
- Hand sanitizers
- Other items in high demand
If you are approached by what you think could be a scam, please contact the LPS and let us assist you.
If you have a non-emergency complaint or enquiry, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782- 3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.
Visit the Lacombe Police Service website at lacombepolice.ca.
-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service