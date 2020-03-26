Lacombe Police warn of ongoing COVID-19 related scams

LPS would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and call/report any suspicious activity

The Lacombe Police Service (LPS) has seen an increase in fraudulent activity associated with COVID-19.

The following scams have been noted since the beginning of the pandemic. The LPS would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and call/report any suspicious activity.

Spoofed government, healthcare or research information and unsolicited calls, emails and texts giving medical advice or requesting urgent action or payment

If you didn’t initiate contact, you don’t know who you’re communicating to

Never respond or click on suspicious links and attachments

Never give out your personal or financial details

Unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims, products or research

Don’t be pressured into making a donation and if you do decide to donate, ensure you verify the charity

High-priced or low-quality products purchased in bulk by consumers and resold for profit

These items may be expired and/or dangerous to your health

Questionable offers, such as:

Miracle cures

Herbal remedies

Vaccinations

Faster testing

Fake and deceptive online ads, including:

Cleaning products

Hand sanitizers

Other items in high demand

If you are approached by what you think could be a scam, please contact the LPS and let us assist you.

If you have a non-emergency complaint or enquiry, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782- 3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

Visit the Lacombe Police Service website at lacombepolice.ca.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service