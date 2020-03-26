Lacombe Police warn of ongoing COVID-19 related scams

LPS would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and call/report any suspicious activity

The Lacombe Police Service (LPS) has seen an increase in fraudulent activity associated with COVID-19.

The following scams have been noted since the beginning of the pandemic. The LPS would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and call/report any suspicious activity.

Spoofed government, healthcare or research information and unsolicited calls, emails and texts giving medical advice or requesting urgent action or payment

  • If you didn’t initiate contact, you don’t know who you’re communicating to
  • Never respond or click on suspicious links and attachments
  • Never give out your personal or financial details

Unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims, products or research

  • Don’t be pressured into making a donation and if you do decide to donate, ensure you verify the charity

High-priced or low-quality products purchased in bulk by consumers and resold for profit

  • These items may be expired and/or dangerous to your health

Questionable offers, such as:

  • Miracle cures
  • Herbal remedies
  • Vaccinations
  • Faster testing

Fake and deceptive online ads, including:

  • Cleaning products
  • Hand sanitizers
  • Other items in high demand

If you are approached by what you think could be a scam, please contact the LPS and let us assist you.

If you have a non-emergency complaint or enquiry, please contact the Lacombe Police Service at 403-782- 3279 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

Visit the Lacombe Police Service website at lacombepolice.ca.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Police Service

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 5:30 a.m. update: 500,000 infections globally
Next story
Wetaskiwin County has four confirmed COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Spray Park reaches fundraising goal with provincial grant

The spray park received a $271,976 grant from the Government of Alberta

Public warned of increase in investment scams

ASC urges caution amidst uptick in COVID-19 related scams

Vandriel: This is our time!

Caroline Vandreil writes a monthly column discussing her latest read

New penalties for Albertans who don’t comply with virus prevention protocols as 61 new cases reported

Fines range from $1,000 to $100,000-plus

Lacombe Church looks to fulfill spiritual needs without Sunday service during COVID-19 pandemic

St. Andrew’s minister encourages community to check on their neighbours

VIDEO: 17 COVID-19 cases in central Alberta

March 23 update from Dr. Hinshaw

Stettler Special Needs Support Group has organized a fun search activity that can involve the whole family

Signs of Curious George have been set up in various locations arond town

The Province is reporting one case of COVID-19 in the Stettler region

The interactive map, which is continually updated, shows that one case exists within ‘Stettler and County’

Wetaskiwin County has four confirmed COVID-19 cases

These growing numbers in the County add to the 61 new cases in Alberta.

An update from Prime Mininster Justin Trudeau

Televised press conference

Lacombe Police warn of ongoing COVID-19 related scams

LPS would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and call/report any suspicious activity

COVID-19 morning Canadian update: Cases nationwide climb to 3,500

Cattle, wheat and fruit producers weigh in on coronavirus impact

Reduce prison populations to fend against COVID-19 disaster: defence lawyers

Red Deer defence lawyers and Crown prosecutors working to reduce Remand Centre population

Wetaskiwin Composite High School’s graduates final year is not what they hoped

Coronavirus has derailed the WCHS grads’ plans to celebrate their final year.

Most Read