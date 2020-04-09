(The Canadian Press files)

Lacombe realtors continue to serve community through pandemic

Real estate considered an essential service through COVID-19

The real estate market in Lacombe remains open for business through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The phones are ringing and we are still doing business as usual. The government did deem us an essential service,” Lacombe Re/max Realtor Lori Hellofs said.

To accommodate public health orders, agents are not holding open houses and when sellers do show their homes — agents are wearing gloves, not travelling with their clients, asking sellers to leave the lights on and open the closets so they don’t have to touch anything and they are instructing the sellers to sanitize the houses after after they have leave.

Hellofs said they currently aren’t as busy as usual, but she did see some sales recently.

“Bottom line, if you have sold your house and possession is April 30 — you have to be out looking for a home. There are people moving and they have to get their houses sold, so we are being very cautious and aware of the situation which is really serious,” she said.

Hellofs said there hasn’t been any projections released on how the pandemic will affect the housing market long-term.

“We have been in a buyers market for quite awhile now as everyone knows here in Alberta. It is dependent on the sellers motivation and whether they have to get going. Prices will be down but in the last month — we have had some multiple offer situations,” she said.

Hellofs said they have been screening buyers health to ensure everyone’s safety throughout the process.

“We are definitely screening buyers, asking them if they have travelled in the last 14 days, if they are feeling sick, if they have symptoms or if they have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19,” she said. “If there is a yes to any of those questions, than we are not showing them houses.”

Hellofs said she, and most agents, are now also working from home to reduce contact with others.

“We do have our support staff person at the office answering phones, but our office doors are locked and it is by appointment only,” she said.

Hellofs said her and every realtor in town is here to support the community through these times.

“I would like to thank the whole community, Alberta Health Services, all our frontline workers, our grocery stores, our gas stations, our liquor stores and our restaurants,” she said. “I think Lacombe really needs to salute these businesses in town that have made changes and alterations to their businesses to try to service.

“I hope everyone remembers that when this is over. Get out and support local.”


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Millet Fire Department turned on their lights and sirens to energize the community during COVID-19

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students treated to car parade

Cars were decorated with “we miss you” signs for Beacon Hill Elementary School students on April 9

Kenney discusses COVID-19 affects on agriculture, infrastructure over teleconference

Alberta government announced additional infrastructure funding to spur job growth

Eckville business raising money for Central Alberta food banks

Prairie CDC is selling unique wall plaques with proceeds going to different food banks each week

Gov’t of Alberta encourages continuation of ‘aggressive countermeasures’

City of Red Deer now has 32 confirmed cases

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest suspects in action

Incidents happened last Sunday and Monday in the Birchcliff and Lacombe County areas

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Lacombe realtors continue to serve community through pandemic

Real estate considered an essential service through COVID-19

Millet Fire Department turned on their lights and sirens to energize the community during COVID-19

Town of Millet residents braved the cold to show community support through social distancing.

Alberta Premier expects oil and gas employment numbers to become ‘much, much worse’

Jason Kenney says he expects Alberta downtown to ‘be deeper and longer than the rest of the world’

Stettler couple brightens up the community with online Sunday afternoon sing-alongs

Doug and Shirley McKay play a variety of favourite tunes at 2 p.m. via Facebook

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Trudeau

April 8 briefing from Ottawa

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

50 Canadian institutions participate

WestJet bringing workers pack on payroll with help of wage subsidy program

WestJet flights continue

Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for March, by Canadian city

Statistics Canada releases rates

Most Read