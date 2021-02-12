William Langille. (Photo Submitted)

Lacombe resident calls Red Deer Public’s vote against Pride Week frightening

William Langille is afraid the vote will have a ripple affect for students and teachers alike

A Lacombe resident studying education at Red Deer College says the rejection of a Pride Week motion at Red Deer Public Schools is “frightening and disheartening.”

On Feb. 10, the board at Red Deer Public School Division voted against a proposed Pride Week for the school division.

Trustee Dianne Macaulay brought the motion to the board and was met with support from only one other trustee, Cathy Peacocke.

William Langille, a Lacombe resident and president of the Education Undergraduate Society at Red Deer College, says it looks like the board of trustees did not want to be associated with the name or idea of Pride Week. This, he adds, goes against the school division’s 2015 Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity policy which aims to “foster a sense of belonging” in their schools

“This is sending the message that the trustees care more about the status quo than creating the inclusive atmosphere they say they want,” Langille said.

Hearing the vote did not go in favour of Pride Week brought Langille back to many negative experience he has had throughout his schooling involving LGBTQ+ ideas.

He remembers a friend of his came out as openly gay in middle school and was beaten up and shoved against the lockers in the locker room.

While in high school, Langille and many others participated in a walk out against changes to Gay-Straight Alliances Premiere Jason Kenney had proposed. He and the other students having homophobic slurs shouted at them from others in the school.

“By accepting the proposal and having a dedicated Pride Week in school, it would be a step in the right direction. It would help combat the instances of homophobia many have faced in school.”

Trustee Macauley had proposed the school division “Recognize Pride week during the first week of June while the students are in school as a district… The District will support schools with resources, ideas and education for the schools that choose to participate in Pride week.”

In the report to the board, Macauley says having a division-wide Pride Week would show support for the students and staff of Red Deer Public.

According to Langille, Pride Week isn’t just about support, it is also about celebration.

“Celebration, and not just inclusivity, is a great way to combat ideas like homophobia, because they are embraced and celebrated and shown as normal. In some ways inclusivity just isn’t enough, you have to celebrate it as well,” he said.

On Feb. 11, Red Deer was trending on the social media platform Twitter because of the choice made by the trustees.

“Diversity Week just seems like a strange alternative that isn’t doing the same thing,” Langille said.

Langille says this vote would have been the perfect opportunity for them to show the world how forward thinking and accepting they are.

Instead of a Pride Week, trustees voted in favour of creating a Diversity Week.

“Diversity is great, but there are 52 weeks in a year, a Diversity Week could easily be done some other time.

“Inclusivity and respect are both shown in Pride Week and Diversity Week, but in different ways. In Pride Week you are celebrating not just acknowledging,” Langille said.

As a second year education student, and President of the Education Undergraduate Society at the College, Langille says he is afraid what the world of education will be like when he and his colleagues step out into the world.

Education students are hoping to enter a forward thinking world that is accepting and positive, he said.

“This is building anxiety for the future teachers in this province. This regressive and harmful thinking,” Langille said.

According to the Centre for Suicide Prevention in Calgary, lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth are five times more likely to consider suicide and seven times more likely to attempt suicide.

The Canadian Institute of Health Research says LGTBQ+ students are three times more likely to “experience discrimination” than their heterosexual peers.

“While a Pride Week will certainly not rid schools of homophobia, it will be a significant step in the right direction; it will provide youth an opportunity to celebrate that for which they are often harmed,” Langille said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka
Next story
Lost central Alberta cat reunited with family after a year

Just Posted

Alberta Health Services Logo
AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka

The temporary testing site in Wetaskiwin will remain open

Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant. (Image courtesy CDC)
One case of COVID-19 variant reported in Central zone school

16 new COVID-19 deaths, 314 additional cases in Alberta

Students protest the new Alberta government's expected changes to gay-straight alliance law outside Western Canada High School in Calgary on Friday, May 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Lacombe resident calls Red Deer Public’s vote against Pride Week frightening

William Langille is afraid the vote will have a ripple affect for students and teachers alike

Eckville EMS crew stop by the outdoor rink in Eckville to light up the space for those playing hockey after the sun set. The Eckville Recreation Board is planning to build a new rink which will be lit. (Photo Submitted)
Eckville Recreation Board fundraising for new outdoor multipurpose facility

The Recreation Board is currently holding a 50/50 raffle to fundraise for the project

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that there are 397 people in hospital, including 71 admitted to intensive care. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
16 new COVID-19 deaths, 352 additional cases in Alberta

397 people in hospital across the province due to COVID-19

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Juliette was recently reunited with her family. (Photo from Facebook)
Lost central Alberta cat reunited with family after a year

Feral Cat Network Foundation of Alberta working to protect cats

County of Wetaskiwin Peace Officers Dan Rabel (left), Nick Sahl (centre) and Associated Ambulance Paramedic Shawn Moffitt (right) at the 2019 Free our Finest event. They are all part of the Wetaskiwin Free our Finest team participating in the Polar Plunge this year. Submitted/ Nick Sahl.
Wetaskiwin area first responders team up to Polar Plunge; fundraising for Special Olympics Alberta

This is the 10th Anniversary of the Polar Plunge and will be done virtually by the teams.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

Dustin Ellingson is one of the teens behind the Roses for Seniors campaign in Ponoka. (Photo contributed)
Valentine campaign for seniors in central Alberta

Communities encouraged to start their own flower campaigns for seniors

Action on the curling ice created on Pigeon Lake. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Curling rink on Pigeon Lake has massive popularity and support

One of the rink creators, Corey Kozack, says rink is already booked into March 2021.

Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today

Most Read