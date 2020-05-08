Cilantro and Chive will not be opening on May 14 when the Province’s phase one relaunch plan is slated to kick in (Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express)

Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive not reopening May 14

Owner taking it day-by-day to ensure safety of staff, guests, community

The Province of Alberta recently announced that some restaurants can begin reopening as early as May 14 with restrictions. Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive has chosen not to do so.

“We want to make sure that everyone in our four walls is being looked after and right now is not the right time for us,” Owner Rieley Kay said.

Kay said he expected restaurants to be in phase two of the plan and some other owners he spoke with thought it could have been as late as phase three, meaning phase one was a surprise.

Kay said they are taking it day-by-day and no tentative reopening is currently scheduled.

“We made the decision a few weeks ago to close down while we reestablished what was important to us, making those changes to online ordering and touchless curbside pick-up,” he said

Kay said they are hesitant to open in phase one, given that they could quickly be ordered to shut down again.

“I fully anticipate that phase one will go back and forth a few times in the next three to four months. It would be far more detrimental to us to open and close,” he said.

Kay said that despite not preparing to reopen soon, they are not remaining idle.

“We have reached out to different organizations and businesses in order to run some numbers on what that may be and what the cost is,” he said. “That is something we are going through on a hourly basis and the end goal gets moved everyday on what is anticipated and what is required.

“The Government hasn’t really come down with an official list of what needs to happen and I appreciate that would be difficult based on the variety of businesses out there.”

He added ultimately businesses need to make their own assessments on what is best for them.

“I hope we all take this seriously,” he added.

Cilantro and Chive will continue to offer curbside pick-up and delivery in Lacombe.

“We have done some out-of-town deliveries for our drink kits. We have had very excited people take advantage of those and that has been good,” he said.

Kay said the break will allow them to reassess everything they do in their business.

“Ultimately the restaurant is a very broken industry that needs to make adjustments and changes. It is not going to happen over night, but this is a great opportunity for us personally to reevaluate everything we do and how we do it to ensure the safety of ourselves, our staff our community and guests,” he said.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
