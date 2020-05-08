Lacombe’s Len Thompson Lures supports western Canadian food banks

Len Thompson Lures is looking to support food banks across western Canada with their Fishing For Food Banks 2020 campaign.

President Brad Pallister said the company was slowing down due to the COVID-19 crisis, so he and his staff decided they wanted to keep busy while also doing something for the communities they serve.

“We thought why don’t we create these six special patterns and sell them on our website and then donate to food banks, not only locally but the plan is throughout all of western Canada,” he said.

Len Thompson has already sold 1,200 lures, with the early expectation being around 3,000 — equaling a donation of $10,000 — over the course of the entire summer.

“We felt that would be pretty special and now we have 1,200 sold already and the message seems to be out wider and wider. I am hopeful we can exceed that goal,” he said.

Len Thompson has already donated to the Lacombe and District Food Bank and the Blackfalds Food Bank, with plans for more donations throughout the summer.

“You will have to follow our journey along on our social media. We have fans across western Canada so we are hoping to hit other provinces, focusing on smaller communities,” he said

Pallister said the initiative has helped lift the spirits of his staff.

“We definitely try to keep people busy and employed as much as possible to reduce the burden of financial stress. You can only build lures for so long that don’t have homes, so at least by building these lures — they go to a consumer interested right away and gives a donation back to the Food Bank,” he said.

Pallister said his company is disapointed that Kids Can Fish 2020, which usually attracts over 500 people to Len Thompson pond, has to be cancelled due to current public health orders but they are continuing to encourage people to get out and fish.

“We are definitely trying to do our best to educate people that fishing is a great way to physically distance with your family. Fishing opportunities are abound here in central Alberta and that is what we are focusing on — getting away with family and enjoying the outdoors. If you haven’t fished, maybe get out and try it,” he said.

He added, “The more lures we can sell, the more food banks we can support and the more people we can help.”



todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

