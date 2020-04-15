St. Andrew’s United Church is ringing their church bell every Saturday at 7 p.m. in support of local frontline workers (BLACK PRESS file photo)

Lacombe’s St. Andrews Church ringing their bell for frontline workers

Church bell will ring 7 times every Saturday at 7 p.m.

St. Andrew’s United Church in Lacombe wanted to find a way to honour frontline workers in their community.

Members of Christian Development Committee felt it was important to continue to recognize the essential workers who have families at home and are still going into work to protect their communities. They eventually landed on the idea of ringing their church bell every Saturday at 7 p.m.

“Some of us felt they weren’t getting enough recognition or maybe people weren’t realizing the magnitude of all of us this, Annerie Dunnewind, co-chair of the Christian Development Initiative, said.

The seven bell rings represent each day of the week and Dunnewind said they symbolize that another week of the pandemic has passed.

“It will hopefully give people a bit of hope and encouragement. The church symbolizes hope, faith and love. If we ring that out into the community, I think everyone could use a little bit of that right now,” she said.

Dunnewind said the church has been trying to help their congregation and community through the time of social distancing and self-isolation.

“Just on Monday, we completed a social distancing, self-isolation approved Easter egg hunt,” she said. “We are also doing random sidewalk paintings. We can’t obviously meet at church right now and have the fellowship we normally have.

“We are trying to figure out how we can do that while do being together.”

Dunnewind she believes that St. Andrew’s is the only church in Lacombe with a bell but she did encourage other church congregations to take part in any way they see fit.

“This is our way to say thank you to all the frontline workers. We want to make everyone aware,” she said.


Coronavirus

Most Read