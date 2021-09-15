Ladies Auxiliary makes donation

Supporting Alberta Precision Laboratories

Representatives Ladies Auxiliary Command handing over the donation cheque to representatives of Alberta Precision Laboratories. (Photo submitted)

The Ladies Auxiliary of Sylvan Lake’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 212 and across District Command 4 worked in collaboration to raise $3901.15 for the purchase of two phlebotomy chairs, in support of Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL).

President of Ladies Auxiliary, Wendelynn McCutcheon, shared that members of Sylvan Lake’s Ladies Auxiliary expressed continued efforts through various fundraisers to contribute to the purchase of the two medical-use chairs.

McCutcheon said, “The ladies do fundraisers and we do cater funerals and banquets and stuff like that and then we donate our money to the hospital fund of the command.” She added, “We work every year, all year long, its a collection of the whole district. Every district has a certain amount that they donate every year.”

McCutcheon explained that the money raised year-round goes to a hospital fund, which is dictated by District Command 4 as to where it goes and who gets it.

“We handed over the donation cheque and a plaque for them (APL) to put up in their building that the Ladies Auxiliary command has donated two chairs to the Alberta Precision Laboratories,” concluded McCutcheon.

Royal Canadian Legionsylvanlake

