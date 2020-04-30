Lakedell 4-H Beef Club’s first online show and sale marked a success

Nashton Monea watching his steer sell online and finding out that Scooter’s Ag Ltd. bought his Grand Champion Steer. Photo submitted by Kyley Denshikoff.

Lakedell 4-H Beef Club adapted to the challenges of the times and held their annual show and sale online through VJV Ponoka Auction.

In the morning of April 27, 17 club members loaded their steers into trailers and dropped them off at VJV Ponoka Auction where they were weighed and judged by auction mart staff. Over 450 people were online viewing the sale.

General Leader for Lakedell 4-H Beef Club Kyley Denshikoff says she is extremely proud of how the club members took the challenge presented by COVID-19 in stride and pushed themselves to be innovative for their show and sale. In addition to putting the traditional show effort in to clip, halter break and present their steers, they also had to photograph and video edit all of their new social media promotions for the sale.

“As a club we are excited with the new skills members are learning in a good old fashion 4-H way of ‘learn to do by doing’,” says Denshikoff.

Members of the club found the support of the 4-H community to be incredibly helpful in keeping morale high in the midst of COVID-19. For many of the members, daily structures and activities like school, school activities, sports teams and physical interactions with friends were stripped away during the pandemic. However, they had their 4-H friends to virtually hangout with and learn together how to best set forth an online show and sale.

After delivering their steers to the auction grounds, Lakedell 4-H Beef Club members went home, put on their 4-H shirts and had watch parties for their shows; phoning potential buyers and keeping in contact with their fellow club members and leaders.

Grand Champion Steer winner for the show and sale was Nashton Monea and his steer Tank. Tank weighed 1,495 lbs and was sold for $5.10/lbs to Scooter’s Ag Ltd. Reserve Champion Steer winner was Jackie Schmidt with her steer weighing 1,425 lbs and was sold for $4.40/lbs to WRM Concrete.

“As a leader I am super proud of the work that my members put into their projects and how they rose above what could have been a deflating situation and made the very best of it,” says Denshikoff. “Instead of giving up they went above and beyond and made a tough decision one full of many positive and fun memories.”



Judge Danny Skeels giving comments on a member’s steer. Photo submitted by Kyley Denshikoff.