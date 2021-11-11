Lakers honour Canadian heroes on Remembrance Day

The Town of Sylvan Lake and the Sylvan Lake Royal Canadian Legion Branch 212 conducted two ceremonies honouring those who fought and continue to fight in the line of duty Nov. 11.

While the ceremony was invitation-only, it was live-streamed for attendees to join virtually.

Town mayor Megan Hanson said, “The Legion does a great job every year putting on the ceremonies and they’ve been really responsive in COVID and able to adapt whether it’s outside the traditional way with hundreds of attendees or a small ceremony like this, and being able to do that virtually I think is really great that they are able to pivot and still allow our community to gather and honour those who deserve it.

“I’m happy to be here.”

The hour-long ceremony was attended by dignitaries, veterans, town employees, council, the mayor, and the community members virtually.

Sylvan Lake RCMP Constable Matt Desousa said he is honoured to attend the event. “It is an honour to remember those that have fought and are continuing to fight for our country and on behalf of the Sylvan Lake RCMP, it is an honour to be here.

The Royal Canadian Corps of Signals Capt. Cameron Ehnes shared the importance of Remembrance Day ceremonies.

“As a regiment, we’ve been coming to the Sylan Lake ceremonies every year for a long number of years. We’re happy to be part of the community and we look forward to many years of doing this in the future.

“In respect for those who have served, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Canada, and what we can do to continue to live up to the values that Canadians cherish and that we have sworn to protect.

The Legion’s Sgt. At Arms Sybren Spyksma who has been attending local Remembrance Day ceremonies for almost 60 years and was also a cenotaph guard said the ceremonies have consistently continued to honour the veterans.

Spyksm said even though COVID-19 has altered the ceremonies, he is glad they were able to take place.

“Normally we would have done it outside the Community Centre, NexSouce Centre, or at the cenetoph, depending on the weather.

I’m glad we were able to do it.”

Later in the afternoon, a small in-person service open for all was held at the cenotaph in Memorial Park. Four wreaths were lain at the cenotaph, for Canada, Alberta, the Town of Sylvan Lake, and the Royal Canadian Legion.

