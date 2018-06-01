WATCH: Lakers walk against gender based violence

Encouragements such as “Yas Queen”, “Slay” and “Keep going” were written in chalk along 50 Street between the high school and the Municipal Government Building.

The written words of encouragement helped roughly 150 men and women walk a mile both down and up hill in high heeled shoes.

June 1 was the first Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event in Sylvan Lake, which raised money for Women’s Outreach in Red Deer. The walk also raises awareness to those participating and bystanders alike about domestic violence.

This year’s event was put on by students at Ecole H.J. Cody School with the help of Women’s Outreach.

“It is really encouraging to see so many high schoolers out and supporting the cause,” said Darcy Ouellet, fund development officer at Central Alberta Women’s Outreach.

According to Ouellet the thought had never occurred to them to start a satellite walk in Sylvan Lake, it was Everett Jeffries who brought the idea to the school’s Interact Club.

The event is being considered a resounding success. According to Ouellet there were more people at Sylvan Lake’s walk on June 1 than there was at the first walk in Red Deer.

“It says something about high school kids and what they can do,” said Ouellet.

It is even more impressive when one considers the event was thought of and planned in just over a month.

Jeffries, co-president of the Interact Club, said he came to the club with the idea not that long ago and they all seemed fairly excited by the idea.

“I think next year will be even better,” said Ouellet. “We’ve been marketing the Red Deer event for months and months now. Next year we will be able to do that for Sylvan Lake.”

Jeffries says he is thankful for the support of his students and all the members of the community how came out for the event, as well as the sponsors who helped make it possible.

After walking a mile in high heel shoes, Jeffries said he has a new appreciation for women and he believes all the men who walked do as well.

“I don’t understand it. I mean why would you willingly [wear high heels]?” Jeffries said. “I think a lot [of guys] feel like me, and have a whole new respect for women.”

The purpose of the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event is to raise awareness for domestic violence, and gender based violence.

Many of those who walked carried signs and some even dressed up to show their support.

“I think we got the message out there, that people know this is a problem that’s around and how we can help out and help fix the problem,” said Jeffries.

In total the event brought in $2,800 for Women’s Outreach.

Jeffries said it feels amazing seeing the amount raised and the support from others.

“Knowing we can do this, in such a short amount of time, we can do anything,” he said.