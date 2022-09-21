Lakeway Boulevard incident over, say RCMP

As of 9: 57 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, RCMP confirmed in a press release that the incident on Lakeway Boulevard in Sylvan Lake is now over. RCMP officers remain on the scene, but there is no further risk.

An investigation is still underway and more information will be coming out.

Earlier in the day, at 3:25 p.m., the RCMP released information that an incident was unfolding on Lakeway Boulevard and officers had contained a residence and were working to contain the surrounding area. The containment affected children leaving Beacon Hill Elementary School and, in the press release, officers asked for people to avoid the area and that students wouldn’t be able to walk home.

