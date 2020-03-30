Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided a coronavirus update on March 30, 2020. (CPAC)

Large business, non-profits, charities all eligible for wage subsidy, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says large and small businesses, non-profits and charities will all be eligible for a 75-per-cent subsidy on wages meant to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employers will have to show that their revenues have fallen by at least 30 per cent.

The wages the subsidy covers will be capped at $847 a week, he says.

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence, Trudeau says the size of the company will not bear on whether it qualifies for the help.

He is asking companies that get the subsidy to rehire workers who might have been laid off over the last two weeks, and ensure that all the money through the program goes to employees.

Trudeau says companies that can pay their employees without federal help should do so, warning businesses that any abuse of federal financial aid will have serious consequences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prime minister to update Canadians

Just Posted

10-15 cm of snow expected before Tuesday across Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with the possibility of a snowfall warning

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers enjoy the spring sunshine

Warm temperatures during the final days of winter brought out residents out of their homes March 27

Non-profits that are helping people impacted by COVID-19 can apply for relief funding

Red Deer and District FCSS can draw from a provincial pot of $30 million

Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses, provincial parks

No more public gatherings of more than 15 people

No Alberta renter will be evicted for non-payment on April 1, promises the premier

No evictions during the entire Alberta public health emergency

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Large business, non-profits, charities all eligible for wage subsidy, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians

Lacombe Police respond to multiple incidents

LPS respond to thefts, outstanding warrants

Prime minister to update Canadians

March 30 address

City at centre of China’s virus outbreak gradually revives

“After two months trapped at home, I want to jump. I want to revenge shop.”

Spain passes China in infections; Trump extends US lockdown

Spain becomes the third country to surpass China in infections

Calgary blocks traffic lanes to help pathway users maintain two-metre separation

Adjusting pathways for separation

Crucial details of Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program expected today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold press conference

World COVID-19 morning update: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

Comprehensive world news update: Lockdown in UK showing signs of hope

Most Read