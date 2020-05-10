Last day of instruction planned June 19: Clearview Public Schools

Provided the coordinated approach is supported, says the school division

June 19 is the planned last day of instruction at Clearview Public Schools in central Alberta.

The school division says 2020 has been an unprecendented year for all school divisions.

Recently, the division was in conversations with other school boards in central Alberta.

“In reflection of all the information received from parents, staff and students, it has been considered June 19 will be the last day of instruction for students,” the division says, adding provided the approach is supported.

The board of trustees will be formalizing this consideration further on May 27.

“Provided this coordinated approach with other school divisions is supported, parents and legal guardians can expect the last day for student instruction to be 2019 for the 2019-2020 learning calendar,” the school division states.

Clearview staff and teachers will continue to conduct their responsibilities as previously scheduled.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus