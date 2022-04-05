Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez speaks about the government’s plan to amend the Broadcast Act during a news conference, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in Ottawa. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez will introduce legislation today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez speaks about the government’s plan to amend the Broadcast Act during a news conference, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in Ottawa. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez will introduce legislation today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Law to help news industry, combat fake news to be tabled today

Law will create framework for media outlets to negotiate compensation deals with online platforms

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez will introduce legislation today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content.

The bill is expected to be modelled on an Australian law making tech companies such as Google pay for news content on their platforms.

Rodriguez has previously said the bill is a priority, and that it will help support Canada’s media industry and combat fake news circulating on the internet.

The online news law will create a framework for professional media outlets to collectively negotiate compensation deals with online platforms.

Rodriguez said in the last 15 years, about 450 Canadian news outlets have closed, with the vast chunk of advertising revenues going to big digital companies.

At a virtual conference in February, the minister said the bill being prepared would help preserve Canada’s independent media, which he said is “in crisis.”

—The Canadian Press

Federal PoliticsMedia industrysocial media

Previous story
Archbishop says pope wants to repeat his residential school apology on Canadian soil
Next story
Ukraine’s leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres

Just Posted

From left Brianna Lizotte, Elder Emile Janvier and Alex Kusturok pose for a photo inside the Apostolic Palace before meeting with Pope Francis on the morning of April 1. Janna Van de Sande / Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake Indigenous delegate meets Pope Francis to hear an apology for residential schools

From left, Robyn Davidson, James Kalin, Steve Pederson and Dylan Hoar participate in the Open Cash Bonspiel. Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake curling season ends with a four-day cashspiel

Students participate in traditional wooden spoon playing. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Students learn and embrace the French-Canadian culture

Sylvan Lake’s H.J. Cody High School. (File photo)
New high school planned for Sylvan Lake